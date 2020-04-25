GFG Capital LLC Acquires 2,157 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.17. 9,124,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,875. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

