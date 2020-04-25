GFG Capital LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $123,756,000 after buying an additional 266,557 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 9,015,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,014. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.