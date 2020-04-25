GFG Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for 0.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 209,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 113,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 55,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 112,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 100,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000.

PDN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 199,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.