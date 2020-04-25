GFG Capital LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.