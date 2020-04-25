GFG Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.