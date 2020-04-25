GFG Capital LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. 4,450,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

