GFG Capital LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.15. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

