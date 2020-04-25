GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 26,280,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,354,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

