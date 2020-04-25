GFG Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,961 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.