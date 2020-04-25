GFG Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,961 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.