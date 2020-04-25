GFG Capital LLC Sells 807 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

