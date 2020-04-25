GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.35. 1,145,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.