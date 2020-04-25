GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 6,097,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

