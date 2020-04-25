Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. 24,417,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.