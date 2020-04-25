Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3,297.04 and last traded at $3,297.04, 10 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,312.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,090.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,062.31.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

