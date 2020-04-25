Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.82, 9,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 7,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

