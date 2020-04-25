GoldCoin (GLC) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $229,780.25 and $885.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00591916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006441 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 503.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

