Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($22.33) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.13 ($17.59).

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.70 ($14.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a twelve month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.42 and a 200 day moving average of €13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

