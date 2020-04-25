Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

