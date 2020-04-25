Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Lowered to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. 332,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

