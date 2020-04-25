Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 18,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 31,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides cloud system resolution, financial consulting services and corporate accounting services. The Company operates and provides a range of business solution services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia, with an initial focus on Hong Kong, China and Malaysia.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.