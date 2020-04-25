Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Shares Gap Down to $35.15

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $35.15. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 8,661,970 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 42,563 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $1,550,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,696.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,958.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

