GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

AVAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth $12,826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 70,150 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

