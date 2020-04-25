G&S Capital LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. 6,806,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.