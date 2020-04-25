G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

