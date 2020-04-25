G&S Capital LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,417,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

