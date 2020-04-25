G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.02. 3,319,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,484. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

