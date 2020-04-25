G&S Capital LLC Sells 147,778 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,778 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,238. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

