GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $33.81

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.62, but opened at $33.81. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 5,188,600 shares.

GSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

