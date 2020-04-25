Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €172.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNR1. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €135.91 ($158.03).

Shares of Hannover Re stock traded down €0.70 ($0.81) on Wednesday, hitting €134.00 ($155.81). 187,369 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.84. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

