Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 974,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $525.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

