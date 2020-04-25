HBZ coin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $175,606.02 and approximately $55.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.04499385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013251 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003248 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

