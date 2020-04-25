HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 106,132 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $107.83. 2,366,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,283. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

