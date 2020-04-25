HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by Barclays from $117.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,007. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

