HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.91.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 1,064,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,476,000 after buying an additional 189,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,907,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.