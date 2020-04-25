Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.31) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.47), approximately 122,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 88,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734 ($9.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 714.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 918. The company has a market capitalization of $531.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67.

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

