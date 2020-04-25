HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

