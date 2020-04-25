Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 75,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $305.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

