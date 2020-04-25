Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.05.

HSY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. 1,416,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,113. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

