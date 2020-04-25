HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.18. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 28,748,953 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,138,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 714,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 476,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

