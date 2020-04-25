Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $2,142.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.02583250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00215360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.