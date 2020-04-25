Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,961 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,613,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,666,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 4,456,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,765. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

