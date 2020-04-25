Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,985 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 264,154 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

