Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 338,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,785. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

