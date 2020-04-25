Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 243.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

