Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.