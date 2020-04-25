Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,686. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

