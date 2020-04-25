Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.49. 39,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,062. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02.

