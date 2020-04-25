Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,036 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 3,496,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,583. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

