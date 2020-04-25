Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,752. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

