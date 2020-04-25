Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 329.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

